Report: Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Wins Another US Sales Race, Spends 4th Week As Convincing #1 Overall

Making good on mid-week projections, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” secures a fourth week as the #1 overall album in the United States. The album also enjoys a third week as the leader for conventional sales.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Dangerous” sold another 26K US copies during the January 29-February 4 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “Dangerous” generated 153K in tracking period activity.

Both figures rank as the week’s best; the #2 performer for sales moved about 21K copies (Grateful Dead’s “Dave’s Picks, Vol. 37”) and the runner-up for units posted a consumption total of 87K (Lil Durk’s “The Voice”).

In repeating at #1 on the overall chart, “Dangerous” becomes the first country album since Garth Brooks’ 1998 release “Double Live” to spend at least its first four weeks in the pinnacle position.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. Any such discrepancies will not, however, be enough to change the outcome: “Dangerous” is America’s #1 overall album for a fourth consecutive week.