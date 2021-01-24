in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Celebrates 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Matching Her Longest Reign Ever

“positions” ties “7 rings” for the longest reign of Grande’s career.

Ariana Grande in positions | Video screen | Republic

Making good on the forecast, Ariana Grande’s “positions” remains a convincing #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~18,962 times during the January 17-23 tracking period, “positions” earns a sixth week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 684 but keeps “positions” well ahead of the pack.

In earning a sixth week on top, “positions” matches the longest reign of Grande’s career. The artist also spent six weeks atop the chart with “7 rings.”

Her other leaders include “Side To Side (featuring Nicki Minaj)” (5 weeks), “Problem (featuring Iggy Azalea)” (2 weeks),” “god is a woman” (2 weeks), “Bang Bang (with Nicki Minaj & Jessie J)” (1 week), “no tears left to cry” (1 week), and “thank u, next” (1 week).

24kGoldn’s “mood (featuring iann dior)” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, and Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” stays at #3. Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” rises one spot to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” slides one place to #5 despite a week-over-week airplay gain.

