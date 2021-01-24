Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The late Pop Smoke scores another rhythmic radio #1 this week, as “What You Know Bout Love” completes its ascent to the top of the Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “What You Know Bout Love” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,115 tracking period plays. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 788.

Saweetie’s “Back To The Streets (featuring Jhene Aiko),” which topped last week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, falls to #2 this week. The collaboration received ~5,380 spins during the January 17-23 tracking period (-213).

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” rises two spots to #3, Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” descends one place to #4, and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” drops one spot to #5.