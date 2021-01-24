in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Better Together” Officially Reaches #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

“Better Together” marks Combs’ tenth consecutive #1 hit.

Luke Combs by Zack Massey, press photo courtesy of River House/Columbia Nashville

Already the #1 song on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Luke Combs’ “Better Together” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Better Together” seizes the throne from Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed.” In addition to ruling for chart points, “Better Together” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 17-23 tracking period.

With “Better Together” reaching the chart’s summit, Combs now boasts ten consecutive #1 hits to start his career.

Kenny Chesney’s “Happy Does” rises one spot to #2, and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole In The Bottle” jumps two places to #3. Darius Rucker’s “Beers and Sunshine” climbs two positions to #4, and Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” ascends three spots to #5.

The aforementioned “I Should Probably Go To Bed” takes #7 this week.

