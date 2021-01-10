in Music News

Songs By Pop Smoke, Justin Bieber Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio, All Time Low, Blackbear & Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion Top 30

“What You Know Bout Love,” “Anyone,” “Monsters,” and “Body” rise to new highs on the pop radio chart.

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon | Cover | Republic/UMG

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” and Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” officially earn Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear and Demi Lovato**)” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Up two places, “What You Know Bout Love” earns #24 on this week’s chart. The Pop Smoke single received 3,631 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period, marking a week-over-week gain of 249.

“Anyone” meanwhile enjoys a thirteen-spot jump to #25. The new Bieber single received 3,590 tracking period plays, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 2,875. The increase ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

Played 2,318 times (+180), “Monsters” rises three spots to #28.

“Body,” which received 2,009 spins (+254), ascends two spots to #30.

**Note: The Mediabase chart does not formally credit Lovato, but many pop stations do seem to be playing the version on which she appears.

all time lowanyoneblackbearbodydemi lovatoJustin Biebermegan thee stallionmonsterspop smokewhat you know bout love

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Singles Reach Top 20