Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song; Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber Singles Also Post Big Add Counts

Pop radio embraced a trio of new singles, with “Afterglow” taking first place.

Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” tops the first Mediabase pop radio add board of 2021. The new single received pickups from 157 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

As was the case at hot adult contemporary radio, Taylor Swift’s “willow” ranks as a close second on the pop add board. The “evermore” single received 154 playlist adds in conjunction with this week’s report, the first since December 8 (prior to the song’s release).

Justin Bieber’s new “Anyone” also received an impressive showing of support, earning third place with 105 adds.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” lands in fourth with 41 pickups, and an add count of 36 slots Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” (6th-most, tie), Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (6th-most, tie), Foushee’s “Deep End” (8th-most, tie), All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” (8th-most, tie), and Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” (10th-most).

