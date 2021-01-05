in TV News

First Look: Anya Taylor-Joy Supports “The Queen’s Gambit” On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Anya Taylor-Joy appears for a remote interview on Tuesday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anya Taylor-Joy during Tuesday's January 5, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More than two months have passed since its launch, and “The Queen’s Gambit” remains a force on Netflix. The acclaimed series has been a fixture of the Netflix Top 10 since its premiere, and it has generated considerable awards buzz for star Anya Taylor-Joy.

It has also made the actress a popular talk show guest. She makes another appearance Tuesday night.

The actress appears for a remote interview on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The episode, which will air at 11:35PM ET on CBS, also features a chat with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Ahead of the broadcast, CBS shared first-look screenshots:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Dr. Sanjay Gupta during Tuesday’s January 5, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
THe Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anya Taylor-Joy during Tuesday’s January 5, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

