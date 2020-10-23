in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Wins Another US Sales Race, Celebrates 8th Week At #1 Overall

Taylor Swift is back atop the US album chart.

Taylor Swift - Folklore Promo Image by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s enduring “folklore” predictably won this week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold an impressive 61K US copies during the October 16-22 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 81.5K in total first-week consumption.

“Folklore” benefited from the release of new direct-to-consumer merchandise. To date, the album has sold over 1 million US copies, while generating nearly 1.8 million total US units.

“Folklore” is celebrating its 8th week at #1 for overall consumption.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits Daily Double. Any discrepancies should not, however, affect the Swift album’s position atop the sales and consumption charts.

The closest competition on the sales front looks to have come from NCT’s “The 2nd Album – Resonance Pt 1,” which sold 32K copies. The closest consumption competitor is Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon,” which generated another 66K in overall activity.

