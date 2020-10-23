CL Scheduled To Perform On October 28 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

CL performs on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Thursday, Sept. 15th (12:35 PM-1:37 AM ET/PT) On The CBS Television Network. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ÃÂ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
In September 2016, CL delivered her first performance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
More than four years later, the South Korean artist will deliver another performance on the CBS talk show.
CBS lists CL for the October 28 “Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature a chat with Chelsea Handler.
Other upcoming “Corden” musical guests include The Shins (October 26) and Kane Brown (October 27). Official “Corden” listings follow:
October 26 – Aaron Sorkin, musical guest The Shins
October 27 – Billy Porter, David Byrne, musical guest Kane Brown
October 28 – Chelsea Handler, musical guest CL
