Adam Sandler, Noah Schnapp, China Anne McClain To Support “Hubie Halloween,” Stanley Tucci & Anne Hathaway To Talk “The Witches” On “Drew Barrymore Show”

Stars from “Hubie Halloween” and “The Witches” will appear on the daytime talk show.

Drew Barrymore Show Press Photo via CBS

“The Drew Barrymore Show” will be celebrating Halloween during all five of this coming week’s episodes.

The first three will feature appearances by “Hubie Halloween” cast members. Two episodes will, meanwhile, feature the stars of “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.”

“Hubie Halloween” principal Adam Sandler will kick things off with an appearance on the October 26 episode. Sandler will already be making his second appearance on the new talk show; he previously appeared on the September series premiere.

Noah Schnapp will then support “Hubie Halloween” on the October 27 broadcast, before fellow cast member China Anne McClain appears on October 28.

“The Witches” will receive representation from Stanley Tucci on October 27 and Anne Hathaway on October 29.

Complete listings follow:

October 26 – Adam Sandler, Blaze Long Island segment with Jill Kargman
October 27 – Stanley Tucci, Noah Schnapp
October 28 – Dr. Phil, China Anne McClain
October 29 – Anne Hathaway, ghost hunting with Steve Gonsalves
October 30 – Talk and performance with Ashley Park

