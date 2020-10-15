Demi Lovato’s “Commander In Chief” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Billboard Performance, Video Release

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Show -- 2020 BBMA at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California -- Pictured: In this image released on October 14, Demi Lovato performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)
Take the assured buzz of a Demi Lovato release, include a pointed message, add a Billboard Music Awards performance, and throw in a video release – and you have the ingredients for an iTunes #1.
That recipe indeed materialized, with Lovato’s new “Commander In Chief” reaching #1 on the US iTunes sales chart Thursday. It remains in the pinnacle position as of 9:25PM ET.
Lovato performed the politically charged song during Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony. Following the broadcast, Lovato released the official video. Said video has amassed 1.7 million views since its release and is #3 on the YouTube Trending Chart.
