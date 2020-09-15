in Music News

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“OK Not To Be OK” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Marshmello & Demi Lovato - OK Not To Be OK YouTube Cover | UMG

Like it does at hot adult contemporary, Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” secures the most added distinction at pop radio.

The collaboration won support from 110 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, resoundingly claiming #1 on the Mediabase add board.

With 17 adds each, Madison Beer’s “Baby” and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” share second place.

Surf Mesa’s soaring “ily (featuring Emilee)” lands in fourth with 15 pickups, while an add count of 14 positions Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” in fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (6th-most), BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” (7th-most, tie), Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” (7th-most, tie), Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” (9th-most, tie), and Conan Gray’s “Heather” (9th-most, tie).

