Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Top 20

Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” and Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” earn new peak positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
The former song officially enters the Top 15, and the latter earns a Top 20 position.
Played 6,806 times during the August 23-29 tracking period, “Come & Go” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 841 plays.
“WHATS POPPIN” concurrently advances three places to #19. The song garnered 4,469 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 444.
— As previously reported, BTS’ “Dynamite” also enters the Top 20 this week.
