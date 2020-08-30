in Music News

Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Top 20

“Come & Go” and “WHATS POPPIN” rise at pop radio.

Juice WRLD & Marshmello - Come & GO music video screen | Interscope

Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” and Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” earn new peak positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The former song officially enters the Top 15, and the latter earns a Top 20 position.

Played 6,806 times during the August 23-29 tracking period, “Come & Go” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 841 plays.

“WHATS POPPIN” concurrently advances three places to #19. The song garnered 4,469 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 444.

— As previously reported, BTS’ “Dynamite” also enters the Top 20 this week.

come & gojack harlowjuice wrldmarshmellowhats poppin

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Dynamite” Officially Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio, Ranks As Greatest Gainer, Ties BTS’ Peak On Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” Surf Mesa & Emilee’s “ily,” Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Officially Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio