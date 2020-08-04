Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Projected To Hold At #1 With 20-25K US Sales, 125-135K Total US Units

Taylor Swift’s “folklore,” which topped last week’s US album chart, should do the same this week.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to score 125-135,000 in second-week US consumption. About 20-25K will come from album sales, with the remaining units attributable to track sales and streams.

With no other album even certain to reach 100K in units, “folklore” should be able to retain its #1 position on the overall album chart. It also has a chance of winning a second straight sales race; the most obvious threat at press time is Alanis Morissette’s “Such Pretty Forks In The Road,” which is pacing for 17-19K opening week sales.

“folklore” last week became Swift’s seventh #1 album, generating 846K opening week units (with 615K from sales).