Morgan Wallen’s Cover Of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

In early 2019, Morgan Wallen released the studio version of his “Cover Me Up” cover.

This week, Wallen’s take on the beloved Jason Isbell song makes the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

Wallen’s “Cover Me Up” starts at #25 on the listing, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Billboard Hot 100. Like the main chart, it accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio airplay.

Although some predictably questioned the idea of covering such a personal song, Wallen’s powerful take on “Cover Me Up” has largely received glowing reviews — even from those ordinarily dismissive of contemporary country radio stars. Isbell himself responded to a Tweet about Wallen’s cover, noting his gratitude that the older song is “very much alive right now.”

And insofar as it is generating enough activity to chart on Billboard more than a year after its release, the cover is clearly resonating with music fans.