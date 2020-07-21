in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Cover Of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

The song starts at #25 on this week’s chart.

Morgan Wallen - Cover Me Up | YT Audio Cover | Stem Distributions/Big Loud

In early 2019, Morgan Wallen released the studio version of his “Cover Me Up” cover.

This week, Wallen’s take on the beloved Jason Isbell song makes the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

Wallen’s “Cover Me Up” starts at #25 on the listing, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Billboard Hot 100. Like the main chart, it accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio airplay.

Although some predictably questioned the idea of covering such a personal song, Wallen’s powerful take on “Cover Me Up” has largely received glowing reviews — even from those ordinarily dismissive of contemporary country radio stars. Isbell himself responded to a Tweet about Wallen’s cover, noting his gratitude that the older song is “very much alive right now.”

And insofar as it is generating enough activity to chart on Billboard more than a year after its release, the cover is clearly resonating with music fans.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

