Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Pacing For 110-125K US Sales, 400-440K Total US Units

The posthumous “Legends Never Die” is set to become the late Juice WRLD’s second #1 album in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 110-125K copies during the July 10-16 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 400-440K in total-first week consumption units.

A consumption figure in that range would easily rank as the week’s #1 total. It, moreover, would make for one of the year’s top debuts. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” landed just ahead of that range with 444K, while BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” landed in the middle with 422K.

Juice WRLD previously hit #1 with “Death Race For Love.”