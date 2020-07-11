in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Pacing For 110-125K US Sales, 400-440K Total US Units

“Legends Never Die” will deliver one of the year’s biggest opening weeks.

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die Audio Cover | Grade A/Interscope

The posthumous “Legends Never Die” is set to become the late Juice WRLD’s second #1 album in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 110-125K copies during the July 10-16 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 400-440K in total-first week consumption units.

A consumption figure in that range would easily rank as the week’s #1 total. It, moreover, would make for one of the year’s top debuts. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” landed just ahead of that range with 444K, while BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” landed in the middle with 422K.

Juice WRLD previously hit #1 with “Death Race For Love.”

juice wrldlegends never die

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Scored Big Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts