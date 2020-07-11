in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

BLACKPINK meanwhile takes #2 on the YouTube Artists Chart.

BLACKPINK - How You Like That | YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” predictably retains its #1 positions on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The record-breaking video scored another 62.6 million views during the July 3-9 tracking period, enough for a second stint atop the Videos Chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 68% but still keeps “How You Like That” more than 20 million views ahead of the competition (6ix9ine’s “YAYA” debuts at #2 with 41.1 million).

“How You Like That” meanwhile keeps #1 on Songs with 170 million total streams during the tracking period, down a modest 36% from last week.

With 270 million views across all its music, BLACKPINK dips one spot to #2 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart this week. Alka Yagnik, who has ruled the listing more often than not over the past year, returns to #1.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

