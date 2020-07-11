BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” predictably retains its #1 positions on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The record-breaking video scored another 62.6 million views during the July 3-9 tracking period, enough for a second stint atop the Videos Chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 68% but still keeps “How You Like That” more than 20 million views ahead of the competition (6ix9ine’s “YAYA” debuts at #2 with 41.1 million).

“How You Like That” meanwhile keeps #1 on Songs with 170 million total streams during the tracking period, down a modest 36% from last week.

With 270 million views across all its music, BLACKPINK dips one spot to #2 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart this week. Alka Yagnik, who has ruled the listing more often than not over the past year, returns to #1.