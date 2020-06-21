in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Enters Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Makes Top 10

“WHATS POPPIN” and “Go Crazy” make moves on the rhythmic chart.

Jack Harlow by Krista Schlueter | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Jack Harlow’s breakthrough hit and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s collaborative single reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“WHATS POPPIN,” the former, officially earns a Top 5 position. “Go Crazy,” the latter collaboration, makes the Top 10.

Played ~4,828 times during the June 14-20 tracking period, “WHATS POPPIN” rises two places to #5. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 456 plays.

“Go Crazy” meanwhile ascends three rungs to #10. The song posted a tracking period play count of ~3,441, topping last week’s figure by 574.

“Go Crazy” ranks as the week’s #3 airplay gainer, trailing only DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” and SAINt JHN’s “Roses.” “WHATS POPPIN” follows as the #4 gainer.

