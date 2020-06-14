The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 5th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Listing

Epitomizing the idea of an enduring hit, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” returns to #1 at pop radio more than a month after first ceding the throne. The song, meanwhile, extends its reign as hot adult contemporary radio’s #1 song.

— Up one place from last week, “Blinding Lights” returns for a fourth total week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. The song received ~18,684 spins during the June 7-13 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 42 but pulling “Blinding Lights” ahead of the pack.

Doja Cat’s “Say So” falls to #2 this week, courtesy of its ~18,360 spins (-415).

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” spends another week at #3, while Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” rises two spots to #4. Harry Styles’ “Adore You” concurrently slides one spot to #5.

— “Blinding Lights” meanwhile earns a fifth week atop the Hot AC chart, thanks to a play count of ~6,599 (+37).

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” holds at #2 with ~6,039 spins (-165), and “Adore You” rises one spot to #3. Post Malone’s “Circles” drops one place to #4, and Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” stays at #5.