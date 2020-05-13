in TV News

Toneisha Harris Wins Instant Save On “The Voice,” Joins Micah, Todd, Thunderstorm & CammWess In Top 5

This year’s five “The Voice’ finalists have been revealed.

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 9 Results" Episode 1812AB-- Pictured in this screen grab: Toneisha Harris -- (Photo by: NBC)

By the end of Tuesday’s “The Voice” results show, America knew the five contestants who would be competing in next week’s finale.

The process began by revealing the top vote-getter from each team, who would automatically secure a spot in the finale. Micah Iverson instantly advanced from Team Kelly, Todd Tilghman progressed on behalf of Team Blake, Thunderstorm Artis moved forward for Team Nick, and CammWess advanced as the Team John representative.

The remaining five contestants – Team Kelly’s Megan Danielle, Team Blake’s Joanna Serenko and Toneisha Harris, Team Nick’s Allegra Miles, and Team John’s Zan Fiskum then competed in a five-way showdown for the Instant Save. Harris’ stunning rendition of “Lovin’ You” proved most relevant, and she secured the final ticket to the finale.

This season’s two-night finale will air on May 18 and 19.

nbcthe voice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

FLETCHER Finally Releases Fantastic “L Word” Song “Bitter,” Along With Stunning Music Video