FLETCHER & Kito’s “Bitter” Enters Top 20 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Becoming Their Highest-Charting Song Yet (Update)

The artists enter the Top 20 for the first time.

FLETCHER - Bitter Photo by Shannon Beveridge, courtesy of Capitol Records

Update: FLETCHER & Kito’s “Bitter” continues its strong opening day, moving up to #20 on the US iTunes sales chart as of press time at 9:15PM ET Wednesday.

It is the first song from either artist to enter that region of the chart.
FLETCHER’s “Bitter (with Kito)” has been attracting ample opening day attention on US iTunes.

As of press time at 6:50PM ET Wednesday, the song is #25 on the store’s all-genre sales chart. It is the first song from either artist to enter that region.

Indeed, “Bitter” has gone even higher than FLETCHER’s major-label debut single “Undrunk.” That track, which enjoyed a successful run at mainstream radio, peaked at #35 on the listing last spring.

“Bitter” is meanwhile up to #7 on the US iTunes pop songs chart, positioned between Dua Lipa’s enduring “Don’t Start Now” (#6) and Lauv’s new “Love Like That” (#8).

“Bitter,” which premiered during a January 2020 edition of “The L Word: Generation Q,” made its debut on digital platforms early Wednesday. Both the song and accompanying video received raves from Headline Planet.

