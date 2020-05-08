Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” Claims #1 & #2 Spots On US iTunes Sales Chart

Doja Cat’s remix of “Say So,” which features Nicki Minaj, made a major statement as the May 1-7 sales tracking week came to a close.

The song took over the top two slots on the US iTunes sales chart. It retains that chart control as of press time at 1AM ET Friday morning.

The clean version of the remix is currently #1 on the chart, while the explicit iteration is #2. To add to the significance of the feat, Doja Cat’s original version is also charting prominently at #7.

As the remix succeeds on the sales front, the record is also scoring at radio. “Say So,” which already hit #1 at rhythmic radio, is set to top this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Also a streaming success, “Say So” could earn a Top 2 position on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.