BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Powfu & Beabadoobee Top 25, Meghan Trainor & Nicki Minaj, Bryce Vine Top 30

BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 5,737 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, “Supalonely” rises four spots to #18.

“Before You Go” concurrently rises one place to #20. The Lewis Capaldi single received 5,151 tracking week spins (+304).

— As “Supalonely” and “Before You Go” enter the Top 20, Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” makes the Top 25. Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” and Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” reach the Top 30.

Up two places, “death bed” grabs #24 with 3,791 spins (+812).

“Nice To Meet Ya,” which received 1,841 plays (+106), ascends two rungs to #29.

“Baby Girl” also rises two places, in its case moving from #32 to #30 with 1,635 spins (+159).