in Music News

BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Powfu & Beabadoobee Top 25, Meghan Trainor & Nicki Minaj, Bryce Vine Top 30

“Supalonely,” “Before You Go,” “death bed,” “Nice To Meet Ya,” and “Baby Girl” reach new highs on the pop chart.

Benee by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 5,737 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, “Supalonely” rises four spots to #18.

“Before You Go” concurrently rises one place to #20. The Lewis Capaldi single received 5,151 tracking week spins (+304).

— As “Supalonely” and “Before You Go” enter the Top 20, Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” makes the Top 25. Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” and Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” reach the Top 30.

Up two places, “death bed” grabs #24 with 3,791 spins (+812).

“Nice To Meet Ya,” which received 1,841 plays (+106), ascends two rungs to #29.

“Baby Girl” also rises two places, in its case moving from #32 to #30 with 1,635 spins (+159).

baby girlbeabadoobeebefore you gobeneebryce vinedeath bedgus dappertonlewis capaldimeghan trainornice to meet yanicki minajpowfusupalonely

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Make Top 15

Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” Remains #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart