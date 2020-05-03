in Music News

Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” Remains #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Popular Monster” spends a second week at #1.

Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” spends another week as the top song at active rock radio.

Played 1,639 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, the song enjoys a second week at #1 on the Mediabase active rock chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s figure by 16 but keeps “Popular Monster” ahead of the pack.

Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” rises three places to claim #2 this week. The song received 1,455 spins during the tracking week (+175).

Grey Daze’s “Sickness” holds at #3 on this week’s chart. It received the same 1,455 spins as “Unforgettable” but loses the tiebreaker due to its smaller week-over-week spin gain (+51).

Breaking Benjamin’s “Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)” drops two spots to #4, and Pearl Jam’s “Superblood Wolfmoon” rises one place to #5.

