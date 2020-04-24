in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Trivium’s “What The Dead Men Say” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“What The Dead Men Say” rises to #1 on the all-genre chart.

Trivium - What The Dead Men Say Cover Art | Roadrunner Records / via @triviumband on Instagram

Trivium’s new album “What The Dead Men Say” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart shortly following its release.

The album remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 2:15AM ET Friday morning.

“What The Dead Men Say” seized the throne from Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters,” which spent the past week as the platform’s top performer. It currently sits at #2 on the all-genre album sales chart.

Dance Gavin Dance’s new “Afterburner” follows at #3, ahead of Lucinda Williams’ “Good Souls Better Angels” at #4 and the “Trolls World Tour” soundtrack at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

