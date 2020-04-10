Report: The Weeknd’s “After Hours” Wins US Sales Race, Earns 3rd Week At #1 In The United States

The Weeknd’s “After Hours” looks to have held off Rod Wave’s “Pray 4 Love” to remain the #1 album in the United States.
According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 21K US copies during the April 3-9 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 86K in total US consumption units.
The numbers place “After Hours” at #1 in both columns, giving the album a third consecutive week at #1 for total consumption and a second week at #1 for sales.
The aforementioned Rod Wave album takes second place for consumption with 76K. Sam Smith’s “Southside” earns #2 for album sales with 18K.
Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from Hits. The discrepancies should not, however, affect the album’s placement atop the charts (particularly for total consumption).
Comments
Loading…