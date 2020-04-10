in Album Sales, Music News

Report: The Weeknd’s “After Hours” Wins US Sales Race, Earns 3rd Week At #1 In The United States

“After Hours” remains the #1 album in the United States.

The Weeknd, courtesy of Republic Records

The Weeknd’s “After Hours” looks to have held off Rod Wave’s “Pray 4 Love” to remain the #1 album in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 21K US copies during the April 3-9 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 86K in total US consumption units.

The numbers place “After Hours” at #1 in both columns, giving the album a third consecutive week at #1 for total consumption and a second week at #1 for sales.

The aforementioned Rod Wave album takes second place for consumption with 76K. Sam Smith’s “Southside” earns #2 for album sales with 18K.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from Hits. The discrepancies should not, however, affect the album’s placement atop the charts (particularly for total consumption).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

