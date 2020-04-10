Sam Hunt’s “Colbert” Performance Now Set For April 13, Matt Berninger, Christine And The Queens Also Performing This Week

This past Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” featured a John Prine tribute performance by Brandi Carlile. Her number replaced an originally scheduled performance by Sam Hunt.

The Hunt performance, CBS confirms, will now be airing as part of the April 13 episode. The episode will also feature an interview with Matthew McConaughey.

Other newly confirmed “Colbert” performers include Matt Berninger on April 15 and Christine and the Queens on April 16.

Complete listings for this coming week’s “Colbert” episodes follow. As Colbert and his team are practicing social distancing, the episodes will consist of segments from Colbert’s home and video appearances by the celebrity guests.

Monday, April 13

Stephen Colbert from home; Matthew McConaughey; musical performance by Sam Hunt (n)

Tuesday, April 14

Stephen Colbert from home; CBS News’ chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jonathan LaPook; Cate Blanchett (n)

Wednesday, April 15

Stephen Colbert from home; Shaquille O’Neal; astronaut Jessica Meir; musical performance by Matt Berninger of the National (n)

Thursday, April 16

Stephen Colbert from home; Trevor Noah; musical performance by Christine and the Queens (n)