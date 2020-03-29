Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Officially Enters Top 5 At Country Radio

Powered by one of the format’s greatest airplay gains, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” roars into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The breakthrough hit rises three places to #5 on the listing.

The #5 position is based on chart points. “I Hope” meanwhile ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s #5 song for airplay and #6 song for audience during the March 22-28 tracking period. It received 6,937 spins (+815) and 38.1 million audience impressions.

The week-over-week spin gain ties that of Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” for the week’s second-greatest increase. Only Florida Georgia Line’s new “I Love My Country,” which received 1,445 spins in its abbreviated first week, posted a greater gain.