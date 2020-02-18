Sam Smith’s “To Die For” Added By Z100 New York, 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

A shoo-in for the most added honor at pop radio this week, Sam Smith’s “To Die For” received playlist pickups from numerous stations.

The list of first week supporters includes New York’s Z100 and Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS FM. The influential east and west coast stations officially playlisted the song in conjunction with the February 18 add board.

“To Die For,” which launched this past Friday, already holds a Top 40 airplay position at the format. It is the title track from Smith’s forthcoming studio album.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap will be available later Tuesday.