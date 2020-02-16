Post Malone’s “Circles” Makes Another Return To #1 At Pop Radio; Achieves 7th Week On Top

Embodying the notion of an “enduring hit,” Post Malone’s “Circles” again returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song is celebrating its seventh total week at #1 — across four separate reigns.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Circles” earns #1 on the strength of its ~18,198 tracking period plays. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 80 but still provides “Circles” with a substantial lead.

Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which falls one spot to #2, received ~17,095 spins (-1,306).

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” rises one place to #3, and Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” enjoys a one-place lift to #4. Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” concurrently falls two places to #5.