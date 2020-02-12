in Music News

BTS Members Show Their “True Selves” in Fourth Set Of “Map Of The Soul: 7” Album Concept Photos

The seven BTS members reveal their true selves.

BTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

In the first three “Map Of The Soul: 7” concept photos, the members of BTS aligning with certain themes. They demonstrated a desire for perfection in the first round, an unquenchable thirst in the second series and their sense of calling and will in the third set.

Issued Wednesday, the fourth set of photos find V, SUGA, RM, Jung Kook, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope embracing their “true selves.”

The fun photo set will surely bring smiles to the eyes of BTS fans, who have spent years connecting deeply with the personalities of these artists.

Embedded below, the concept photos precede the February 21 album release.

btsmap of the soul: 7

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

