BTS Members Show Their “True Selves” in Fourth Set Of “Map Of The Soul: 7” Album Concept Photos

In the first three “Map Of The Soul: 7” concept photos, the members of BTS aligning with certain themes. They demonstrated a desire for perfection in the first round, an unquenchable thirst in the second series and their sense of calling and will in the third set.

Issued Wednesday, the fourth set of photos find V, SUGA, RM, Jung Kook, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope embracing their “true selves.”

The fun photo set will surely bring smiles to the eyes of BTS fans, who have spent years connecting deeply with the personalities of these artists.

Embedded below, the concept photos precede the February 21 album release.