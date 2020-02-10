in Music News

BTS Members Reveal “Unquenchable Thirst” Concept Photos In Support Of “Map Of The Soul: 7”

Another round of concept photos are officially available.

BTS - Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

The “Map Of The Soul: 7” campaign continues with a new round of BTS concept photos.

Issued by BTS and Bit Hit Entertainment Monday, the photos find the seven BTS members portraying black swans with an “unquenchable thirst.” As with the “desire for perfection” photos, the shots attracted ample interest from fans.

The “Map Of The Soul: 7” album arrives on Friday, February 21. From a musical standpoint, the campaign kicked off with the release of “Black Swan.” BTS recently supported the song with an acclaimed performance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

See the new concept photos below:

BTS – Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
BTS – Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
BTS – Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
BTS – Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
BTS – Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
BTS – Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
BTS – Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
BTS – Concept Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

btsmap of the soul: 7

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

