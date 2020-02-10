BTS Members Reveal “Unquenchable Thirst” Concept Photos In Support Of “Map Of The Soul: 7”

The “Map Of The Soul: 7” campaign continues with a new round of BTS concept photos.

Issued by BTS and Bit Hit Entertainment Monday, the photos find the seven BTS members portraying black swans with an “unquenchable thirst.” As with the “desire for perfection” photos, the shots attracted ample interest from fans.

The “Map Of The Soul: 7” album arrives on Friday, February 21. From a musical standpoint, the campaign kicked off with the release of “Black Swan.” BTS recently supported the song with an acclaimed performance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

See the new concept photos below: