in Pop Culture

Kira Kosarin Rocks Yellow Bikini, Looks Great In New Instagram Selfie

Kira Kosarin got into the summer spirit with a Saturday Instagram picture.

Via @kirakosarin on Instagram

Singer and actress Kira Kosarin shared one of her signature mirror selfies in a Saturday Instagram post.

This particular shot finds Kosarin rocking a yellow bikini from White Fox Swim. She looks characteristically fantastic in the post; its impressive like count (nearly 200K within two hours) and string of positive comments confirm a favorable reaction among followers.

“(Puts on bathing suit just to sit outside and answer emails and pretend it’s not February),” jokes Kosarin in the caption.

The new photo is featured below.

kira kosarin

Written by Dolph Malone

mm

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Closed Day One With Nearly 500 Pop Radio Plays

Green Day Performing On February 10 “Late Late Show With James Corden,” Jonas Brothers Set For February 12