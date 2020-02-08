Kira Kosarin Rocks Yellow Bikini, Looks Great In New Instagram Selfie

Singer and actress Kira Kosarin shared one of her signature mirror selfies in a Saturday Instagram post.

This particular shot finds Kosarin rocking a yellow bikini from White Fox Swim. She looks characteristically fantastic in the post; its impressive like count (nearly 200K within two hours) and string of positive comments confirm a favorable reaction among followers.

“(Puts on bathing suit just to sit outside and answer emails and pretend it’s not February),” jokes Kosarin in the caption.

The new photo is featured below.