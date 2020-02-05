in TV News

Lil Wayne Performs, Claire Danes & Lana Condor Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

Lil Wayne performs on Wednesday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1203 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lil Wayne performs with The Roots on February 5, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Lil Wayne supports his new album “Funeral” with a Wednesday night talk show performance.

The hip-hop superstar takes the stage on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Said performance should provide additional momentum for the “Funeral” album, which is already pacing for #1 on the Billboard 200.

Prior to the Lil Wayne performance, Fallon welcomes guests Claire Danes and Lana Condor. Both participate in interviews; the two also play a game of VR Pictionary.

Wednesday’s “Fallon” episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; the Lil Wayne performance should start at around the 50-minute mark. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1203 — Pictured: Musical guest Lil Wayne performs with The Roots on February 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1203 — Pictured: Musical guest Lil Wayne performs with The Roots on February 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1203 — Pictured: Musical guest Lil Wayne performs with The Roots on February 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1203 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Claire Danes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1203 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Lil Wayne, actress Claire Danes, host Jimmy Fallon, and actress Lana Condor during “VR Pictionary” on February 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1203 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lana Condor during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

