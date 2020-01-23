in TV News

“Cheer” Cast Members Appear On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The Navarro Cheer team appears on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Navarro Cheer Team supports "Cheer" on 1/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Netflix recently released a docuseries entitled “Cheer,” which chronicles the Navarro College Cheer Team.

To support the series, cast/team members appear on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Coach Monica Aldama, and cheerleaders Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall chat with Ellen, and the team additionally delivers a performance for the studio audience (and television viewers).

Ellen and Shutterfly also present the team with a $20,000 donation.

The episode will air this afternoon, but video highlights and photos from the taping are already available below:

Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 1/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 1/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 1/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 1/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 1/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Navarro Cheer Team supports “Cheer” on 1/23/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

cheernetflixthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Sarah Jeffery’s “Queen Of Mean” Scores Gold Certification In United States