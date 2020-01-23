“Cheer” Cast Members Appear On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Netflix recently released a docuseries entitled “Cheer,” which chronicles the Navarro College Cheer Team.

To support the series, cast/team members appear on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Coach Monica Aldama, and cheerleaders Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall chat with Ellen, and the team additionally delivers a performance for the studio audience (and television viewers).

Ellen and Shutterfly also present the team with a $20,000 donation.

The episode will air this afternoon, but video highlights and photos from the taping are already available below: