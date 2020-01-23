in Music News

Sarah Jeffery’s “Queen Of Mean” Scores Gold Certification In United States

Sarah Jeffery earns a gold award for “Queen Of Mean.”

Sarah Jeffery - Queen of Mean Video | Walt Disney

The most popular track from “Descendants 3” has officially attained gold status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, Sarah Jeffery’s “Queen Of Mean” reached the gold threshold on Tuesday, January 21. The award confirms 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Queen Of Mean” quickly caught fire following the movie’s premiere this past summer. It made waves on all digital platforms, notably YouTube, where the main video boasts over 200 million views. Official remix videos add many millions more to the tally.

