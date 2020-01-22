in TV News

Colin Farrell Appears For Interview On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Colin Farrell supports “The Gentlemen” on “Ellen.”

Colin Farrell on Ellen | Michael Rozman/EllenTube/WB

“The Gentlemen” star Colin Farrell appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actor joins Ellen for an interview, covering a variety of topics. Among them: watching “IT” with his son and playing The Penguin in the new Batman movie.

Taped in advance, the episode also features an appearance by Jonas Brothers. It airs this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market.

You will not have to wait until then to see Farrell’s appearance, however. A nearly 7-minute clip from his interview follows.

