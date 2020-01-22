Blake Lively Appearing, Roddy Ricch Performing On January 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Earlier this week, the official “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” website announced that Blake Lively would be appearing on the January 28 episode. Lively’s name was quickly removed from the lineup, prompting speculation about a potential new date for the visit.

NBC just provided an answer: January 29.

Lively will be an interview guest on that night’s episode. Roddy Ricch, whose “The Box” rules the Billboard Hot 100, will deliver that night’s musical performance.

Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, January 22: Guests include Halsey, Leslie Jones and Claire Saffitz. Show 1193

Thursday, January 23: Guests include Noah Centineo, Wendy Williams and musical guest Griselda. Show 1194

Friday, January 24: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Guy Raz and Carmen Lynch. Show 1195

Monday, January 27: Guests include Michael Strahan, Matt Bomer and Nick Thune. Show 1196

Tuesday, January 28: Guests include Deepak Chopra and musical guest Rapsody ft. PJ Morton. Show 1197

Wednesday, January 29: Guests include Blake Lively and musical guest Roddy Ricch. Show 1198