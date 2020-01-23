Halsey’s “You should be sad” Enters Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Halsey’s official single “You should be sad” continues to gain traction, reaching a new peak on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

Credited with 997,990 daily US streams, “You should be sad” rose one place to #10 on the chart for Tuesday, January 21.

In addition to growing radio airplay, “You should be sad” is benefiting from buzz over Halsey’s newly released album. “Manic,” that album, is expected to challenge for #2 on this week’s Billboard 200 charts.

Of songs that appear on this week’s new album releases, “You should be sad” is currently the #3 track on US Spotify. Only Eminem’s “Godzilla (featuring Juice WRLD)” (#3 on the overall chart) and Mac Miller’s “Good News” (#4 on the overall chart) enjoyed more American streams Tuesday.