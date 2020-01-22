in TV News

Halsey Appears, Plays Google Translate Songs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Update)

Halsey drops by Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Singer Halsey and host Jimmy Fallon play "Google Translate Songs" on January 22, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Update: Celebrating the release of new album “Manic,” Halsey appeared as the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to chatting with Fallon, Halsey played a game of Google Translate Songs. A video of said Google segment follows, as do photos from Wednesday’s “Fallon” taping.

Additional highlights from her appearance will be posted upon availability.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1193 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Halsey and host Jimmy Fallon play “Google Translate Songs” on January 22, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1193 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Halsey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 22, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1193 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Halsey and host Jimmy Fallon play “Google Translate Songs” on January 22, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1193 — Pictured: (l-r) Chef Claire Saffitz and host Jimmy Fallon during a cake demo on January 22, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1193 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Leslie Jones and host Jimmy Fallon during the monologue on January 22, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1193 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Leslie Jones during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 22, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features Halsey as its lead guest.

The immensely popular artist joins host Jimmy Fallon for both an interview and a game of “Google Translate Songs.” The appearance comes in support of Halsey’s new album “Manic,” which launched this past Friday. As of press time, the album is trending for a Top 3 (if not Top 2) debut on the Billboard 200.

In addition to Halsey, the episode features appearances by Leslie Jones and Claire Saffitz. Jones appears during the monologue and for a chat, while Saffitz offers a cooking demo.

