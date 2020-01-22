Halsey Appears, Plays Google Translate Songs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Update)

Update: Celebrating the release of new album “Manic,” Halsey appeared as the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
In addition to chatting with Fallon, Halsey played a game of Google Translate Songs. A video of said Google segment follows, as do photos from Wednesday’s “Fallon” taping.
Additional highlights from her appearance will be posted upon availability.
