Eminem, Mac Miller Claim 15 of Top 20 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Eminem’s surprise album “Music To Be Murdered By” and Mac Miller’s posthumous release “Circles” both enjoyed big opening days on the US Spotify platform. The albums were responsible for 15 of Friday’s Top 20 songs.

Eminem’s “Godzilla (featuring Juice WRLD)” scored the highest debut at #2. It received 2.574 million streams, trailing only the mammoth 3.781 million garnered by Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.”

Following Future’s recently released “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” at #3, Miller grabs the next five positions. “Good News” rises to #4 (2.486 million), while “Circles” (#5, 2.048 million), “Blue World” (#6, 1.952 million), “Complicated” (#7, 1.774 million) and “I Can See” (#8, 1.635 million) directly follow.

Eminem then takes #9 with “Unaccommodating (featuring Young M.A)” (1.632 million), and Miller earns #10 with “Hand Me Downs” (1.549 million).

Other Eminem tracks in the Top 20 include “You Gon’ Learn (featuring Royce Da 5’9″ & White Gold)” (#11), “Those Kinda Nights (featuring Ed Sheeran)” (#12), “Premonition – Intro” (#13), “Darkness” (#17) and “In Too Deep” (#19).

Miller’s other Top 20 tracks include “Everybody” (#14) and “Woods” (#16).