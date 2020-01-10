Harry Styles Appears In “Burning Questions” Segment On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an appearance by Harry Styles.

The chart-topping musician appears in a new edition of the show’s popular “Burning Questions” game. The segment follows Styles’ recent appearance as an interview and prank guest.

Topics for the segment include Styles’ first celebrity crush, favorite body parts on a woman, underwear preference and guilty pleasure.

In addition to “Burning Questions,” Friday’s episode features a big “Schitt’s Creek” showcase. Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy appear as interview guests, while Eugene Levy and Dan Levy serve as guest hosts.

The episode will air this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy a video of the “Burning Questions” segment.