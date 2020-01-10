in TV News

Harry Styles Appears In “Burning Questions” Segment On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Harry Styles answers Ellen’s “Burning Questions” on Friday’s episode.

Harry Styles answers burning questions on Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an appearance by Harry Styles.

The chart-topping musician appears in a new edition of the show’s popular “Burning Questions” game. The segment follows Styles’ recent appearance as an interview and prank guest.

Topics for the segment include Styles’ first celebrity crush, favorite body parts on a woman, underwear preference and guilty pleasure.

In addition to “Burning Questions,” Friday’s episode features a big “Schitt’s Creek” showcase. Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy appear as interview guests, while Eugene Levy and Dan Levy serve as guest hosts.

The episode will air this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy a video of the “Burning Questions” segment.

harry stylesthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Ken Jennings Wins Another “Jeopardy: Greatest Of All Time” Match