Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Don’t Start Now” should officially enter the Top 10 this week.

After a few weeks of knocking on the door, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” is poised to officially enter the Top 10 at pop radio.

The single received 7,944 spins during the first six days of the December 29-January 4 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Don’t Start Now” at #9 on Mediabase’s building chart.

It should have no trouble retaining that position – or, at least, remaining in the Top 10 – as the chart goes final.

“Don’t Start Now” will follow “New Rules” and “One Kiss” in becoming Dua Lipa’s third Top 10 hit at the US pop format.

