The Voice’s Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran Make Billboard Artist 100 Following “The Voice” Finale

The Top 3 finishers are on this week’s Artist 100.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1720B -- Pictured: (l-r) Ricky Duran, Katie Kadan, Rose Short, Jake Hoot, Carson Daly -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

In conjunction with the finale, this season’s top three “The Voice” finalists earn spots on the Billboard Artist 100.

Jake Hoot, who won the competition, debuts at #66 on this week’s chart. Third-place finisher Katie Kadan flies in at #90, while runner-up Ricky Duran grabs #94.

They naturally fare even better on the Emerging Artists chart, which ranks the top artists who have yet to score major hits on the key Billboard song or album charts. Hoot earns #2 on that chart, ahead of Kadan at #3 and Duran at #4. Only NLE Choppa (#1) appears higher than this year’s Top 3 “The Voice” finalists.

Both charts rank acts based on combined activity from album sales, song consumption and social media activity. “The Voice” contestants generated most of their interest on the song consumption front; the aforementioned finalists had songs at or near the top of the US iTunes sales chart.

— Fourth-place finisher Rose Short does not appear on the Artist 100 but does appear at #25 on Emerging Artists.

