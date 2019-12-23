in Music News

Harry Style Scores Multiple Debuts On Billboard Hot 100, Reclaims #1 On Artist 100

Harry Styles enjoyed a massive week on the Billboard charts.

As his sophomore album “Fine Line” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, Harry Styles makes his presence felt on several other key Billboard charts.

He, notably, has seven entries on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. Radio single “Adore You” rises to a new peak of #24, while “Watermelon Sugar” ascends to a new high of #54. He also scores a re-entry in the form of “Lights Up” (#64).

The artist additionally lands four debuts on the chart: “Falling” (#62), “Cherry” (#84), “Golden” (#86) and “She” (#99).

The album’s other tracks — “To Be So Lonely” (#2), “Sunflower, Vol. 6” (#3), “Fine Line” (#11), “Canyon Moon” (#15) and “Treat People With Kindness” (#18) — debut on on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the Hot 100.

Thanks to mammoth album, song and social activity, Styles meanwhile returns to #1 on the Billboard Artist 100. This marks his second time topping the chart, which ranks the top artists in America.

