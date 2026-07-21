Olivia Rodrigo’s “Stupid Song” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Pop radio continues to take interest in Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song,” which this week earns the format’s most added honor.

“stupid song” landed at 45 Mediabase-monitored stations, leading to first place on the add board.

An option for 40 stations, Noah Kahan’s “Orbiter” ranks as second most added. Riize’s “Do your dance” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 30 pickups.

Each added by 13 stations, Slayyyter’s “DANCE…” and The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” tie for fourth.

An add count of 11 slots Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” in sixth place. With 10 adds each, Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It,” Meek’s “Fabulous,” sombr’s “My Body Isn’t Ready,” and Stella Lefty’s “Boston” tie for seventh.