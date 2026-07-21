in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Stupid Song” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

The Olivia Rodrigo single continues to win love at pop radio.

Olivia Rodrigo - stupid song video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Pop radio continues to take interest in Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song,” which this week earns the format’s most added honor.

“stupid song” landed at 45 Mediabase-monitored stations, leading to first place on the add board.

An option for 40 stations, Noah Kahan’s “Orbiter” ranks as second most added. Riize’s “Do your dance” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 30 pickups.

Each added by 13 stations, Slayyyter’s “DANCE…” and The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” tie for fourth.

An add count of 11 slots Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” in sixth place. With 10 adds each, Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It,” Meek’s “Fabulous,” sombr’s “My Body Isn’t Ready,” and Stella Lefty’s “Boston” tie for seventh.

dominic fikeed sheeranmartin garrixmeeknoah kahanolivia rodrigoriizeslayyytersombrStella leftystupid songthe beaches

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Gracie Abrams’ “Daughter From Hell” Projected For #1 With 75K US Sales, 125K Total US Units