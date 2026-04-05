Freya Skye’s “Silent Treatment” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Freya Skye’s journey to pop stardom reaches a new level this week, as the artist’s “silent treatment” hits a new checkpoint on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s edition of the listing.

Played ~6,637 times during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, the song rises one place to a new peak of #10. This week’s play count tops last week’s mark by 414.

“silent treatment,” which appears on the artist’s “stardust” EP, ranks as the week’s only new addition to the Top 10 at US pop radio.