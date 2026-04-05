in Music News

Freya Skye’s “Silent Treatment” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

The buzzy artist’s debut mainstream radio single makes the Top 10.

Freya Skye - silent treatment photo by Shervin Lainez, courtesy of Hollywood Records

Freya Skye’s journey to pop stardom reaches a new level this week, as the artist’s “silent treatment” hits a new checkpoint on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s edition of the listing.

Played ~6,637 times during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, the song rises one place to a new peak of #10. This week’s play count tops last week’s mark by 414.

“silent treatment,” which appears on the artist’s “stardust” EP, ranks as the week’s only new addition to the Top 10 at US pop radio.

freya skyesilent treatment

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart