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Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The former rhythmic #1 moves to #1 at pop.

Justin Bieber - Yukon video screenshot | Directed by Cole Bennett | Def Jam

More than six months after topping the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” achieves the same feat on the Mediabase pop airplay listing.

Indeed, “YUKON” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s edition of the chart. The song received ~16,063 spins during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 823.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” falls a place to #2 on the new listing, as Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” climbs one position to #3.

Olivia Dean also has the #4 song, as her “Man I Need” drops a level to that position. Raye’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” concurrently rises one spot to #5.

Bruno MarsJustin BieberOlivia deanrayeyukon

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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