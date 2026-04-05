Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

More than six months after topping the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” achieves the same feat on the Mediabase pop airplay listing.

Indeed, “YUKON” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s edition of the chart. The song received ~16,063 spins during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 823.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” falls a place to #2 on the new listing, as Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” climbs one position to #3.

Olivia Dean also has the #4 song, as her “Man I Need” drops a level to that position. Raye’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” concurrently rises one spot to #5.