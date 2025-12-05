in Culture News

Andreina Santos Wows At NYLON & Capital One’s Miami Art Week Party

She also posed for a shot with other “Love Island” alumni.

Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON

As part of its Miami Art Week kickoff, NYLON joined Capital One to host an invitation-only party Thursday night.

The high-profile guest list included Andreina Santos. The “Love Island” alumna looked fantastic at the event, underscoring why she remains such a buzzy and in-demand fashion and culture force.

PAWSA provided music at the event, which emanated from The Shelborne by Proper. It was one of many major functions set to take place in the 2025 iteration of Miami Art Week.

Photos from Andreina’s time at the event follow, courtesy of NYLON. One shot includes fellow “Love Island” alumni Daniela Ortiz-Rivera, Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray, and Kassy Castillo.

Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON

