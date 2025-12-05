in Culture News

Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker Shine At NYLON x GARAGE Yacht Party During Miami Art Week

Both looked great at Thursday’s Miami Art Week kickoff event.

Photo by Ryan Northrop/BFA.com for NYLON

NYLON joined GARAGE to host a sunset yacht party in celebration of Miami Art Week, and many noteworthy names were in attendance.

The compelling guest list included models and social stars Sienna Sacco and Molly Walker, who both looked great at the event.

Dozens of other high-profile social, fashion, and entertainment names joined the two women at the event, which featured Xandra Pohl in the DJ booth.

Fueled by its Membership program, it was the latest of many NYLON events tethered to high-profile cultural offerings. Similarly memorable programs were built around Coachella and New York Fashion Week.

Photos of Sienna and Molly follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Photo by Ryan Northrop/BFA.com for NYLON
Photo by Ryan Northrop/BFA.com for NYLON

Photo by Ryan Northrop/BFA.com for NYLON
Photo by Ryan Northrop/BFA.com for NYLON
Photo by Ryan Northrop/BFA.com for NYLON

Photo by Ryan Northrop/BFA.com for NYLON

Molly walkernylonSienna sacco

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

